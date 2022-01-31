But when a Friday-starring revival of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” originally set for the summer of 2020, was scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Keegan commissioned her to tell her own tale instead. Threading anecdotes about her transgender experience with songs from her glam-rock band, Lisa Jackson & Girl Friday, the singer-songwriter debuted the autobiographical piece as a virtual production in November 2020. Although “Trans Am” represents a leap of faith for Friday, the self-actualization she recalls in the show fittingly gave her the tools to tell that story onstage.
“As a trans person living in this world today, you’re living in a society that, for the most part, doesn’t really provide a space for you,” says Friday, 49. “So the self-discovery, the self-awareness, the affirming types of things you need to find in your life just to find comfort and acceptance, unfortunately, us as trans people, we have to dig a little deeper. But at the end of the day, it has made me, I think, a better person, because I’ve had to just think a lot more about who I am and what my identity is.”
Friday performed “Trans Am” (through Feb. 26, $55-$65) before in-person audiences for the first time this past weekend. On her perfect day in the District, however, Friday takes some time off from her rock goddess persona and enjoys an itinerary filled with inspirational art, fine dining and a little romance.
I live in the Dupont Circle area, so the first thing I’d do is take a walk around and enjoy this neighborhood that I moved to a year ago. As a middle-aged woman now, I just felt the need to get back to the gayborhood. Then I’d make my way up to U Street, where I’d have breakfast at my favorite little place, called El Secreto De Rosita — the scrambled eggs there are perfection.
After breakfast, I’d head over to the Washington Ballet studios at Cathedral Commons, where I have become obsessed with their adult programming. I take classes with a teacher by the name of Jessy Dick, who is a brilliant young woman. I absolutely love going there and taking the classes — I had never entered a ballet studio before and just immediately felt very supported and included in that environment.
Then I’d zip over to Georgetown, where I’d meet up with my friend and D.C. artist Annie Broderick to gorge ourselves on the savory crepes at my favorite French cafe, Boulangerie Christophe. I’d love to sit in the upstairs lounge, drinking espresso and pretending that I’m French while having very pretentious conversations about art and fashion. Of course, before I leave Georgetown, I’d have to run over to John Fluevog Shoes, where I have developed quite a liking for their very flamboyant styles.
My next stop would be the Smithsonian American Art Museum, where I’m going to spend some time with “Electronic Superhighway,” which is a video art piece by Nam June Paik. It is absolutely my favorite piece of art in all of D.C. — I love the enormity of it, and the aesthetic always brings back waves of emotion from my childhood. I just find it so reminiscent of the visual aspects of MTV and that early ’80s pop culture that I was consuming when I was 12 years old. And this piece is the total inspiration for the set of “Trans Am.”
After soaking up the neon rays of that piece, I would make my way over to the National Portrait Gallery, where I always like to spend a little time with the portrait of Larry Kramer by Robert Giard. It reminds me of the uncompromising activism we need for trans youth in America right now, and Larry Kramer is my absolute hero when it comes to queer liberation. I find that photo just empowering.
To finish the day off, I decided to throw in a little romance. I never really planned to be dating as I started to enter my 50s, but I am, and it’s quite enjoyable in D.C. My dream date night would be dinner at my favorite restaurant in D.C., which is called Little Pearl. The menu is constantly changing, so I can’t say exactly what I’d order, but the food is simply fantastic and I love the chic-yet-comfortable atmosphere.
Then I’d head back to my studio apartment, which has this lovely balcony that looks up at the Cairo building in Dupont. It’s this little sliver of tranquility — if someone wanted to do a production of “West Side Story” in D.C., they should do it on my balcony. So I’d enjoy a nightcap there, with the boyfriend and the lovely night sky of Washington, D.C.
Read more D.C. dream days from: