“As a trans person living in this world today, you’re living in a society that, for the most part, doesn’t really provide a space for you,” says Friday, 49. “So the self-discovery, the self-awareness, the affirming types of things you need to find in your life just to find comfort and acceptance, unfortunately, us as trans people, we have to dig a little deeper. But at the end of the day, it has made me, I think, a better person, because I’ve had to just think a lot more about who I am and what my identity is.”