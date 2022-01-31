A man was fatally shot Monday evening in what police said was a targeted shooting on one of Georgetown’s busiest streets, according to the D.C. police.

The man was unconscious and was not breathing after being shot about 6 p.m. at 33rd and M Streets NW, said Kristen Metzger, a D.C. police spokeswoman.

The shooting apparently occurred outdoors, and the man was taken to a hospital.

Few other details were available immediately.

M Street is one of the main thoroughfares in the District, and is lined with shops and restaurants. It is both a local street and a commuter artery, carrying traffic between Washington and Virginia.

A tweet posted by someone who described being in a restaurant near the intersection told of hearing a loud bang.

An employee ran inside, and reported that a shooting had occurred, according to the tweet.