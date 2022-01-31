The shooting apparently occurred outdoors, and the man was taken to a hospital.
Few other details were available immediately.
M Street is one of the main thoroughfares in the District, and is lined with shops and restaurants. It is both a local street and a commuter artery, carrying traffic between Washington and Virginia.
A tweet posted by someone who described being in a restaurant near the intersection told of hearing a loud bang.
An employee ran inside, and reported that a shooting had occurred, according to the tweet.