The committee voted 9 to 6 to strike Wheeler’s name from a resolution listing gubernatorial Cabinet picks, with every Democrat voting to remove it and every Republican opposed.
The committee’s action is not expected to be the last word on Wheeler, who has spent recent weeks on a charm offensive in a divided Capitol. Republicans won control the Executive Mansion and House of Delegates in the November elections, but Democrats hold a 21-to-19 majority in the Senate.
Wheeler’s name could be added back to the resolution through a floor amendment in a few days, when the legislation reaches the full Senate. He would only need support from one Democrat in that chamber to win confirmation, since Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears (R) has the power to break a 20-20 tie.
Failing that, Youngkin could give Wheeler another administration position that does not require General Assembly approval.
In recent weeks, Wheeler has met one-on-one with Democratic legislators and touted his support for Chesapeake Bay cleanup and other environmental causes before House and Senate committees.
Republican House leaders, meanwhile, have tried to pressure Democrats by holding up the reappointment of a State Corporation Commission judge favored by Democrats. Republican leaders said this week that they will also hold up two state Supreme Court vacancies unless Wheeler is installed. The power to fill the SCC and Supreme Court slots will fall to Youngkin unless the General Assembly acts on them before the current session adjourns.
Democrats and environmentalists expressed outrage this month when Youngkin (R) nominated Wheeler for his Cabinet, and initially all 21 Democrats in the narrowly divided Senate vowed to oppose him.
The General Assembly hasn’t defeated a Cabinet appointee since 2006, when Republicans in the House of Delegates rejected former AFL-CIO chief Daniel G. LeBlanc for secretary of the commonwealth under then-Gov. Tim Kaine (D).
Wheeler’s chances seemed to improve after he portrayed himself in committee hearings as an Eagle Scout who believes in climate change, science and the concept of environmental justice. He said his record, which included cleaning up Superfund sites, had been distorted by media outlets opposed to Trump.
Sen. Joseph D. Morrissey (D-Richmond), a member of the Senate Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources Committee, emerged from last week’s hearing saying he was at least open to supporting Wheeler. Morrissey, who has broken from his party at times, declined to comment this week.