Bridgewater College is a liberal arts school of about 1,800 students located south of Harrisonburg and just west of Interstate 81.
The college first tweeted at 1:24 p.m., “Reports of active shooter on campus. Shelter in place,” followed soon after by “This is not a test.”
At 1:58 p.m., the college tweeted, “Situation is ongoing. We are communicating with authorities. Will update. Text to let your loved ones know you are okay.”
Then 10 minutes later, the college reported, “An individual is in police custody. Situation is still ongoing. Continue to shelter where you are.”
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) tweeted at 2:21 p.m., “I have been briefed on the situation at Bridgewater College. The shooter is in custody and state and local police are on the scene. I will continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with law enforcement.” He did not disclose the status of any victims.
An FBI spokeswoman said agents were responding to the scene.
Matt Zapotosky contributed to this report.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.