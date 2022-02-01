Council members disagreed over the merits of the public-private partnership, in which the private company will be authorized to borrow up to $160 million in bonds to finance the project and then the District will eventually pay the company, up to $309 million over 15 years. Bowser said it would cost tens of millions more for the District to procure the same services through traditional contracting; the District’s current streetlight company, on the other hand, said they could do the work for more than $100 million less than the company that won the contract.