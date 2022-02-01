But last week, Wallace was stunned to receive a 1099-G tax form from the agency suggesting he owes federal income taxes on $1,332 in unemployment compensation that he never received, leaving him with yet another round of bureaucratic frustration to kick off tax season.
“Now they’re telling me I’m going to have to pay taxes on something they told me was never paid out,” said Wallace, 37. “I thought this was all over with.”
After spending 45 minutes on hold Tuesday morning, Wallace was able to reach a supervisor at DOES who promised to send a corrected 1099-G that he can file along with his taxes. But he and others experiencing the issue say they wish the agency took more steps to prevent them from being sent out in the first place.
After similar fraud occurred in Ohio, for example, that state’s Department of Job and Family Services agency contacted everyone slated to receive a 1099-G and asked them to report any potential fraud, “to help ensure we do not generate a 1099 for victims of identity theft,” the agency’s director, Matt Damschroder, said last month.
It was not clear by Tuesday afternoon how many workers who faced fraud were sent an erroneous 1099-G tax form by DOES. The agency said in a statement Tuesday, “While we did not issue 1099-G forms to individuals for whom we are aware there is an active identity theft or fraud case, nothing is infallible.”
The statement said that if someone has received an incorrect 1099-G form to contact the agency at 1-877-372-8360. On its website, DOES also points to instructions provided by the Internal Revenue Service.
Both the IRS and U.S. Department of Labor urge individuals who received a 1099-G form that lists benefits they did not receive to contact DOES and request a corrected 1099-G form, which will also update the version that is sent to the IRS. In any case, individuals filing their income taxes should only report income they actually received, said IRS spokesperson Eric Smith. The tax filing deadline is April 18.
DOES has been among the most criticized D.C. agencies amid the pandemic. Lawmakers and workers have pointed to long delays in distributing payments and lapses in communication, which DOES leaders have attributed to an unprecedented number of claims as the pandemic caused businesses to shutter or reduce services, and dated technology that made it challenging to implement new federal unemployment programs.
In October, DOES Director Unique Morris-Hughes said at least 13,000 people reported to the agency that they were victims of unemployment fraud, which mirrored nationwide trends during the pandemic. The federal Labor Department awarded nearly $200 million in grants to 58 states and other jurisdictions in September to help prevent and detect fraud, of which D.C. received about $2.2 million. Morris-Hughes said the money would go toward more technology to help detect phony claims.
Lawsuit alleges D.C. government denied or withheld unemployment benefits from workers without explanation
At the time, Morris-Hughes said that of the $2.75 billion the agency had paid out in unemployment claims, less than 0.15 percent was paid out to fraudsters.
But for residents like Wallace, the 1099 forms offered a closer look into just how much money may have been doled out in their name. Lisa Cutler, 56, got a notice from DOES in August that she was approved for unemployment benefits she never applied for. As a former Department of Labor employee, Cutler knew to immediately call DOES and alert her current employer — she even got a court order that asserts the claim was fraudulently filed.
Despite her efforts, she was mailed a 1099-G form from DOES last month that states she was paid $11,568 in unemployment benefits.
“Back in August, when I was talking to my employer about this, I was like, ‘I’m going to get screwed on my taxes,’ I knew it was coming,” Cutler recalled. “I’m just concerned it’s going to take a lot for DOES to correct it and notify the tax agencies. I can see an audit or filing for an extension on my 2021 taxes in my future.”