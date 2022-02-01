Police provided no additional details about the attack, a rare occurrence in this Northwest Washington neighborhood where there is little violent crime. The last fatal shooting in Georgetown occurred inside a rowhouse in February 2021.
D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III told reporters Monday night this latest attack appeared targeted and the assailant may have suffered “some type of injury.” He said the victim had been sitting on a retaining wall.
Police searched through the night but did not make an arrest. They said they have not learned a possible motive.
Efforts to reach Boothe’s relatives were unsuccessful. Social media posts that appear to be his show that he had worked in the culinary industry in restaurants and catering companies in the District and in Virginia.
One of his latest jobs listed is as a line cook at the upscale 1789 restaurant in Georgetown. A spokeswoman for Clyde’s Restaurant Group confirmed Boothe had worked at 1789, but said it was three years ago, for three months.
Lisa Palmer, an advisory neighborhood commissioner for the area, said she had driven through the M Street block about 10 minutes before the shooting on her way to pick up her daughter.
“I think anytime there’s a shooting, it’s a tragic incident,” Palmer said. “It’s tragic for the family of the person who was killed. It’s tragic for everyone that was involved. And it’s tragic for the neighborhood.”
Palmer noted the shooting occurred in the evening when people were out shopping and commuting home. Regardless of the motive, she said, “It’s a very sad sign of the times.”
Six minutes after the attack on M Street, police said two men were shot and wounded more than five miles away in the 5200 block of Georgia Ave. NW, on the border of Brightwood Park and 16th Street Heights. And police said a person was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in an apartment building the Edgewood neighborhood of Northeast Washington.
There have been 13 homicides in the District this year, down 24 percent from the first month of 2021. But violent crime, driven by a nearly 40 percent spike in robberies, is up this year.
Homicides in the District have risen for the past four consecutive years, and last year surpassed 200 for the first time since 2003.
D.C. Council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), whose district includes Georgetown, tweeted Monday night that “residents are understandably outraged” by “violence across DC tonight.”
Pinto said she would write Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) with budget priorities that include “needed investments in public safety including funding for MPD,” along with more money for violence interrupters and other programs that emphasize a public health approach to fighting crime.
In 2020, Pinto joined a unanimous City Council approving a budget that cut $15 million in police spending to divert money into alternative justice programs. The Bowser administration has said that forced a hiring freeze that left the department 200 officers short as homicides spiked.
In an interview, Pinto noted the council last year expanded a police cadet program and funded additional police hires, though it was not as many as Bowser had wanted.
“There have been numerous occasions over the last few years where we have supported funding our officers,” Pinto said. “I think what we need to do as a city is come together and remember we’re all on the same team in terms of public safety.”
Magda Jean-Louis contributed to this report.