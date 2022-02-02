Police, summoned about 3:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of S. Hayes Street, were told by the security guard that Thompson had been asked to leave the premises. Police advised Thompson that he would have to move to public property, but Thompson failed to comply, and he was taken into custody. A short time later, a magistrate at the detention center issued the warrant for his arrest, and he was booked as “John Doe,” of no fixed address. He was positively identified by police Jan. 21.