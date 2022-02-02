On Tuesday night, I spoke with David Johns, executive director of the National Black Justice Coalition. He has lived through bomb scares and threats that didn’t evolve into action. He describes those experiences as causing three things within him. The first: It led him to want to put as much distance between himself and those targeted places as possible, which was difficult given that he needed to be at work to do his job. The second: He experienced post-traumatic responses in which smells or words triggered memories of those threats. And the third: He was left with a lingering worry that talking about what could have happened might invite further violence.