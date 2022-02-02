It ended: “My message to you this morning is to stay strong, remain resilient, and continue to prepare yourselves to grow the future and lead the world because our nation and world desperately need more leaders steeped in the values we teach here at Morgan. Those values are Leadership, Integrity, Innovation, Diversity, Excellence and Respect. Hate is not one of them!”
It was a reassuring message.
It was also a depressing one.
The head of Maryland’s largest HBCU should not have had to write those words. He never should have been forced on any day, let alone the first day of Black History Month, to ask a campus filled with young Black scholars to “stay strong” and “remain resilient” in the face of threats to their education and existence.
Stay strong. Remain resilient.
My first thought when I saw those words: How many Black children throughout history have been asked to do that after being threatened for just existing?
My second thought: How far are we from a time when that will no longer be the case?
Maryland’s Morgan State University was just one of more than a dozen historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to received bomb threats Tuesday. That same day, Howard University, an HBCU in the nation’s capital, received its third bomb threat in a month. That meant a third day of class disruptions, a third day of heightened awareness, a third day of calls to parents to reassure them that, yes, everything’s okay.
Law enforcement officials did not find explosives on any of the campuses, and because of that it would be easy to dismiss the threats as minor interruptions. But just because no bombs went off does not mean damage was not done.
Students have described feeling anxious and worried — not just about their physical safety but also about the mental health of those around them. Right now is one of the hardest times to be a college student, and the pandemic has made that especially true for many Brown and Black students. The coronavirus has taken greedily from those communities in the form of lives and financial stability.
For many students, HBCUs are more than learning institutions. They are havens. They are second families. And the recent bomb threats have taken away the security that comes with having that space.
“My main concern is my students’ mental health,” Jamera Forbes, a senior at Morgan State and student body president, told my Post colleagues for an article that ran this week about the bomb threats. “As college students, we already have so much mentally to deal with. We’ve tried to push through and overcome so much with covid over the years, and we’re just trying to get back to a norm.”
Saigan Boyd, a student from Spellman College, which also received a bomb threat, told CNN: “It makes me realize how there are still these terrorists that are trying to stop minorities from advancing or just getting a simple education from a predominantly Black institution. … I’m just tired of being terrorized like how my grandparents were.”
“Terrorized” is a word that many people within the Black community have used in the past few days to describe what has been happening on those campuses, and it is the right word. When you don’t know if your dorm room will blow up, that’s being terrorized. When you don’t know if you can go to the dining hall without getting hurt, that’s being terrorized. When you don’t know when the next bomb threat will come, or if the country will care when it does, that’s being terrorized.
On Tuesday night, I spoke with David Johns, executive director of the National Black Justice Coalition. He has lived through bomb scares and threats that didn’t evolve into action. He describes those experiences as causing three things within him. The first: It led him to want to put as much distance between himself and those targeted places as possible, which was difficult given that he needed to be at work to do his job. The second: He experienced post-traumatic responses in which smells or words triggered memories of those threats. And the third: He was left with a lingering worry that talking about what could have happened might invite further violence.
“Part of me really doesn’t want to talk about it,” he says of the HBCU threats. “And part of me doesn’t want to talk about it because I don’t want to inspire thoughts in the minds of white supremacists and their supporters who might not have already thought about targeting HBCUs. But then the rational part of me knows not naming a threat doesn’t make a threat go away.”
He hopes, he says, that the recent bomb threats remind people in positions of power, including campus leadership and lawmakers at all levels, that they have a responsibility to make sure “our babies, as I call them, and our schools and communities” are safe.
“None of us should want to exist in a country, a democracy,” he says, “where children are fearful of showing up in spaces where we require them to be.”
On Wednesday, the FBI identified as many as six juveniles involved in the threats and were exploring racial hatred as a motivation. The suspects’ names were not immediately released. But no matter who they turn out to be, the country’s reactions to their threats was telling.
The response from Black people on social media was swift, powerful and raised important questions, such as: Why weren’t more people concerned? Where was the widespread outrage? Would the public’s reaction have been the same if the bomb threats had occurred on the campuses of Harvard, Yale and other Ivy League universities on the same day?
This month, as we have done in years past, we will look at Black history and celebrate past achievements. But these threats reinforce the need to also look around at the barriers that remain part of the Black experience in this country.
Young Black people who are in college, trying to reach for greatness, can’t yet do that without knowing people want them to fail.
Young Black people who are doing everything society asks of them can’t yet concentrate on their studies without also being asked to put in the emotional work to “stay strong” and “remain resilient.”
“I am a product of a HBCU, where I learned how to think and write and be me,” Ibram X. Kendi, author of “How to be Antiracist,” tweeted on the first day of Black History Month. “It is tearing up my heart seeing all these bomb threats. Our HBCU family is resilient. But we shouldn’t have to be.”
Read more from Theresa Vargas.