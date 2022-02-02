“They were family,” said Rebekah Vaughan, a senior at Bridgewater. “They really, really, really cared about all of us.”
One day after a shooting on the Virginia campus left Jefferson and Painter dead after confronting a gunman near a classroom building, those who knew the two men recalled their dedication to public service on the Bridgewater campus and beyond.
Jefferson, 48, known for his laugh and big smile, and Painter, 55, a lover of the outdoors and hunting, worked alongside each other since 2019. They were known as the “dynamic duo,” Bridgewater College President David Bushman said in a memo to the Bridgewater community Tuesday. Painter was Jefferson’s best man at his wedding, Bushman said.
Around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Painter and Jefferson responded to a call on campus for a “suspicious adult male” on the grounds of Memorial Hall, according to Virginia State Police. After a brief interaction with the man, he opened fire and shot both officers before fleeing, police said. Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27, was later arrested following a massive search and faces two capital murder charges.
“Another senseless shooting has taken the lives of two brave officers,” President Biden said in a tweet Monday night. “Gun violence against law enforcement officers is sickening, and it must end.”
Jefferson and Painter were no strangers to law enforcement.
Painter began his career at King George County Sheriff’s Office in the King George, Va., area in 1989, according to the department.
Marilyn Johnson, administrator for the King George County Sheriff’s Office, said Painter started as a patrol deputy and was “eager to get into law enforcement,” which shined through his compassion for others.
“A lot of people that he would write tickets to would say, you know, ‘It’s almost hard not to want to pay your ticket,’ because he was so nice,” Johnson said. “That’s the kind of person that he was.”
He went on to serve as chief of police of Grottoes, a town in Virginia with about 3,000 people, for nearly two decades.
“Our former Chief of Police, John Painter will forever be remembered for his kind spirit and genuine heart for our Town and our Citizens. To know John was to know a man of compassion and warmth,” Mayor Jo Plaster said in a statement. “Chief Painter was a phenomenal role model and mentor. He held a position of authority, however, he would talk with you, not to you.”
Alisa Randolph, a member of the Grottoes Rescue Squad, remembers him teaching kids how to fish on “Chief Charlie’s Kids Fish Day,” named in memory of a former Grottoes police chief. Painter would pass out cotton candy and treats.
“When he retired, it just broke my heart. But I knew where he was going, and he was in the right place,” Randolph said. “If you’d seen him in public, he would always say hi, in uniform, out of uniform. … He was just so polite and very respected in this town.”
Jefferson served as a Shenandoah University Department of Public Safety officer from 2012 to 2018, Shenandoah University President Tracy Fitzsimmons said in a message sent Tuesday titled, “Remembering A Hero.”
While at Shenandoah, Jefferson was promoted to sergeant and rewarded with a Wilkins Award from the university “in recognition of his initiatives to re-envision campus safety as focusing on student and community relationships,” Fitzsimmons said.
Donna Cates, administrative assistant at Shenandoah University Athletics, said Jefferson “took a personal interest in everyone.”
He frequently came to athletic events and interacted with students, “always laughing,” Cates said.
Cates said Jefferson was excited about his move to Bridgewater College to spend more time with his wife, who was his then fiancee.
“He was so happy because they’d be able to spend more time together and see each other,” Cates said. “He was so looking forward to that.”
Jefferson joined the Bridgewater College department in August 2018 and Painter joined in May 2019, Bridgewater officials said.
Tristian Jackson, a former campus officer at Bridgewater who worked with Jefferson at Bridgewater until 2019, said the two worked the night shift together and Jefferson had his back “on serious calls.”
“Being a safety officer, some people may think, ‘Well, that’s less than a police officer,’ … but he put himself out there every day,” Jackson said. “He was dedicated to that Bridgewater College campus.”
When Painter arrived, he and Jefferson were paired in their shifts under a campus policy that requires campus security officers, who are unarmed, to patrol the campus with an armed police officer.
They hit it off immediately, sharing a love for cooking and for a fast joke, said Thomas Holsinger, a Bridgewater campus police officer.
“They were inseparable,” he said. “They were both funny.”
Vaughan remembers Jefferson and Painter for their humor, too. The two would crack jokes with her while encouraging her in her role as a volunteer on the Bridgewater Volunteer Rescue Squad.
She said the pair could be seen on campus chatting with students, making it a priority to get to know everyone they met.
“They wanted the students to know that they were there and that they cared,” Vaughan said.
Painter was supposed to teach her how to fly fish in the coming year. Jefferson was “always a phone call away.”
“They were truly best friends,” Vaughn said, “and they were the perfect partners.”
Alice Crites contributed to this report.