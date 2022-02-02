Virginia State Police are investigating the double homicide. They said Tuesday night that they did not have a motive for the shooting, and that there appeared to be only one person involved. They did not have details about what occurred before the shooting, or whether Painter was able to fire his weapon. Campbell, who was slightly wounded, was arrested about 30 minutes after the shooting on an island on the North River not far from campus. Authorities did not know how he had been wounded, and said they had found several guns connected to him while retracing his steps Tuesday.