“This will be our response,” choir director Ryan Keebaugh told the group during a warm-up for the event held inside the music department’s concert hall. “Our response to tragedy, our response to loss. The effects it has on all of us, not just within this institution but out across the United States and all over the world. Music will be our response. We come together as one.”
Campus police officer John Painter and safety officer Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson were responding to a call Tuesday afternoon about a suspicious man near Memorial Hall, the oldest building on campus, known for its belfry and bell, when both were slain. Students and staff ring the bell on special occasions, such as a big athletic victory.
As students, family and friends grieved them Wednesday, the alleged shooter, Wyatt Campbell, a former student at the 1,460-student college, was set to be arraigned in Rockingham County General District Court on murder charges. The arraignment was set for 1 p.m.
As the group sang toward the empty campus and “BC Proud” flags fluttered in a gentle breeze, Santia Fields, 20, lost a battle to keep from crying. A junior who serves as a resident aide in her dorm, the government and political science major spent the previous night consoling other students whose feelings of safety in the quiet community were punctured.
Fields didn’t have time then to grieve for the loss of her friend Jefferson. Jefferson, whose job included interacting with resident aides in the dorms, often teased Fields, calling her “the tiny RA.”
“It’s been a thing since my freshman year,” Fields said of the burly man she knew as “Officer J.J.” He and Painter “were both really funny,” she said. “You’d always see them together. J.J. would always be riding around in the campus patrol car and I would wave to him or he’d be on his bike and I’d be giving a tour (to prospective students) and stop to talk to him.”
“To know that they were out there risking their lives for us means the world to me,” Fields said. “Because that’s a sacrifice they shouldn’t have had to make.”
Hannah Simmers, 18, was also crying during the song. But her tears sprang from anger.
During a moment of silence for the slain men, the sound of newspaper cameras clicking and the sight of TV crews recording the event felt like a violation that so many students have had to endure after a campus shooting, she said.
“I am furious; I am tired of reporters,” said Simmers, who grew up in Bridgewater. “I think right now Bridgewater needs space, to grieve in our own community.”
Simmers, a member of four choirs on campus, was the force behind the choral event. She suggested the idea to Keebaugh late Tuesday night, figuring it would provide a few people some comfort. She had no idea, she said, that so many people would show up.
“It reminds me of how much love there is on this campus,” Simmers said.
“Bridgewater is a family and I don’t use that term lightly, it’s an academic community but we care about each other,” said college President David W. at a news conference Tuesday night. "[Painter and Jefferson] were very well known to students. They were always seen together. Their relationship was very close as well, and so it’s meaningful, so we feel this very deeply.”
Bushman said that Painter had been the best man at Jefferson’s wedding.
Virginia State Police are investigating the double homicide. They said Tuesday night that they did not have a motive for the shooting, and that there appeared to be only one person involved. They did not have details about what occurred before the shooting, or whether Painter was able to fire his weapon. Campbell, who was slightly wounded, was arrested about 30 minutes after the shooting on an island on the North River not far from campus. Authorities did not know how he had been wounded, and said they had found several guns connected to him while retracing his steps Tuesday.
Both Painter and Jefferson had worked in law enforcement elsewhere before working at Bridgewater. Painter was an officer, sergeant and then chief of a small police department in Grottoes, Va., also in Rockingham County.
Tim Leeth, a council member in Grottoes, said in an email: “I had the pleasure of working with Chief Painter in my first few years of office as a councilman. Chief Painter served our community wonderfully for 18 years. He was an outstanding chief and a great man. It was an honor to know him.”
Jefferson previously worked as a safety officer at Shenandoah University from 2012 to 2018, and met his future wife while working and attending classes there. Shenandoah University President Tracy Fitzsimmons said in a statement that Jefferson was promoted to sergeant and received a Wilkins Award from the university “in recognition of his initiatives to re-envision campus safety as focusing on student and community relationships.
“He was known for walking every inch of main campus throughout the evenings, meeting students and getting to know them well,” Fitzsimmons said. “He would never just secure a building in the evening; instead, he would greet each person he encountered with genuine care and interest while securing buildings — and whenever he had a free moment, he would stop by SU games or rehearsals to cheer on our students.”
Campbell, 27, graduated in 2013 from Patrick Henry High School in Ashland, Va., north of Richmond, where he ran cross-country and track, and then attended Bridgewater from 2013 to 2017, college officials said, also running cross-country. He would not have crossed paths with Painter and Jefferson during his time at Bridgewater, since they began working there after Campbell left.
Campbell’s family declined to comment Wednesday morning.
The double homicide was the country’s second school shooting Tuesday. Just minutes before the 1:20 p.m. shooting in Virginia, a shooting outside a school in the Minneapolis suburb of Richfield left one student dead and another in critical condition. Two suspects were in custody.
Karina Elwood and Jasmine Hilton contributed to this report.