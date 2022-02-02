The chicken “was caught sneaking around the security area at the Pentagon,” said a tweet from the league, Arlington’s animal welfare and humane society.
With its red comb and wattles, and feathery brown coat, the seemingly curious chicken was eventually taken into custody by one of the league’s staff members.
The specific checkpoint at which the chicken drew attention cannot be revealed, a spokeswoman for the league said in an email.
“For actual security reasons we are not allowed to disclose the exact location,” Chelsea Jones said.
However, she said, the chicken is believed to be a Rhode Island red, and an attractive representative of the breed, as well. “Beautiful,” Jones said.
Where the hen came from is unclear, and its presence at the Pentagon appears to be unexplained.
Its future may be less uncertain. League staff members have bestowed upon the fowl the name Henny Penny, said the league. Henny Penny, of course, is one of the names given the chicken at the center of a well-known folk tale.
She will be sent to live at a local animal sanctuary, the league said.