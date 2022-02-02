The old name had to go, of course. Nostalgia is a powerful force, but it can be as corrosive as it is comforting. Cherish the players, the games, the bouncing RFK Stadium, but consign the name to the dustbin of history.
But, really, Commanders? According to the Oxford English Dictionary, there are 171,146 words currently in use in the English language. Certainly there was a better one than that.
The wail you heard Wednesday morning — a loud, guttural scream that set off car alarms and caused birds to explode from trees — came from newspaper copy editors across the nation.
“ ‘Commanders’?” they snorted. “Why not the Washington Triskaidekaphobics?”
Newspaper folk know that for newspaper headlines to work, every person, place and thing in the world must have a word or abbreviation that is a shorter version of itself.
That worked with the ‘Skins. And with WFT, too. But just try to pull a nickname out of the 10 letters comprising “Commanders.”
The Washington Comms? For some, it may be too close to Commies. For others, it’s suggestive of a PR office or a mall kiosk that sells iPhone sim cards.
Trudge deeper into the name and there’s the ’Mans. But shouldn’t it be the Men?
Let’s not even think about the ’Ders.
Can any syllables be combined? The Co’Ders has a nice ring to it, but that’s more Silicon Valley than DMV.
As for an abbreviation, WC means “water closet” in England, a market the NFL is trying to penetrate.
Maybe a nickname will arise organically, like with grandparents: The first grandkid spits out some word salad and it sticks. The Washington Meemaws?
The word “command” appears on Apple Macintosh keyboards, along with a quatrefoil icon that some people call the “splat” key. Depending on how well the Commanders play, they could be nicknamed the Splats.
That would fit nicely in a headline, but it doesn’t exactly inspire confidence.
I don’t remember anyone ever suggesting Commanders.
I can see what the team is trying to do. They had to thread a lot of needles. Call themselves the Generals and they leave out the Navy. Call themselves the Admirals and they leave out the Army. “Commanders” applies across the board, encompassing both John Paul Jones and Douglas MacArthur.
One said “I have not yet begun to fight,” the other “We are not retreating. We are advancing in another direction.” Both are good sentiments when the clock is running out, the team is behind and the quarterback has just been sacked.
Referencing the military is safe — we all support the troops — or at least safer than referencing Washington’s other noted denizens: politicians. They’re despised these days. (A shame, since “Pols” fits in even the narrowest newspaper column.)
But neither Commanders nor Politicians speak to Washington the place, to the city’s natives, to a town that produces its own timeless superstars (the Washington Dukes, as in Ellington), to a region with a distinct shared geography (the Washington Potomacs).
So, Commanders it is, at least until — one lives in hope — there’s a new owner, with a new broom and a new thesaurus. For now, I’m just dreading a future headline: “Patriots defeat Commanders.”
George Washington would be elated if he read it and confused when someone explained it to him.
