Officials said the lawsuits are part of an ongoing effort to address issues of neglect and displacement in affordable housing properties. In both cases, the District is asking a judge to appoint a receiver, a third-party answerable to the court, to oversee emergency repairs.
The first case involves the Hawaii-Webster Apartments in Ward 5, an 11-building complex made up of 88 garden-style apartments. It was sold to a new property owner in late 2020. About six months later, as conditions at the property continued to deteriorate, the new owner submitted redevelopment plans to the Board of Zoning Adjustment to transform the property into market-rate condominiums and rental units. According to the attorney general’s office, only 16 of the 134 apartments in the planned redevelopment are slated to be preserved as affordable units.
Residents — who recounted dramatic issues with leaks, mold, rats and cockroaches, and weeks spent living without adequate heat this winter — say they fear the owner is trying to drive them out of their homes.
One former resident, who spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation, described the rodent issue in the building as “a plague.”
“I didn’t want to keep living here, especially with the rats and cockroaches that leave droppings on the floor where my children play,” the man, a 32-year-old father of two from Puebla, Mexico, said in Spanish. He moved out recently, he said, after falling ill during a weeks-long stretch without heat in his apartment. He was worried about his children, ages 2 and 7. “I feel that the people who bought this place are trying to get rid of us.”
The second case centers on King Towers, a rent-controlled building in Ward 2 with 129 apartments. Roughly half of the tenants receive housing assistance from the government. The building is full of seniors and families with small children. Since at least 2015, the attorney general’s office said, the building has failed inspections more than 100 times.
D.C. and federal inspectors have found floods and leaks, mold, infestations of insects and rodents, ventilation issues and chipping paint throughout the building. The paint at the 53-year-old building is lead-based.
The two apartment complexes are home primarily to immigrant families, D.C.’s attorney general said, some of whom have lived in their apartments for upward of a decade.
“Slumlords and developers should never be able to subject District residents to dangerous and unlawful conditions or attempt to force them out of their homes,” Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) said in a statement Wednesday. “We filed these new lawsuits as part of our long-term effort to protect tenants, preserve affordable housing, and disrupt the illegal and immoral business model that is driving out long-term residents who deserve to be able to stay in their homes.”
