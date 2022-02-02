After the mandate went into effect Jan. 15, the bar received two $1,000 citations as well as written and verbal warnings for unmasked employees and not checking customers’ vaccine status. Its liquor license was suspended Friday.
“Until the Mayor change[s] her mind on the orders, I am not going to change mine,” Eric Flannery, the Big Board’s manager, said during one inspection, according to the bar’s suspension notice. (Flannery did not respond to requests for comment.)
On Tuesday, a D.C. Health Department notice posted at the Big Board indicated the bar was closed for violating D.C. food code violations. The violations were not indicated on the notice, and the department did not respond to a request for comment.
A D.C. Health food establishment inspection report dated Jan. 19 showed the Big Board was out of compliance with rules regarding hand-washing sinks and “personal cleanliness,” among other violations.
The closure comes after conservatives rallied to defend the Big Board. A crowdfunding campaign started by a reporter for the conservative Daily Caller had raised more than $25,000 by Monday afternoon, and conservative lawmakers, including Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), dined there after the notice was posted, as the Washington Examiner reported.
“It’s a big decision — civil resistance, civil disobedience — when you lose your livelihood,” Paul said.
Even as the Big Board flouted D.C. vaccine rules, documents showed it had received more than $380,000 in government funds meant to help small businesses mitigate economic effects of the pandemic.
Drane Flannery Restaurant LLC, the company that owns the Big Board, has received two draws from the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, the initiative designed to help cover labor costs during the pandemic.
According to ProPublica’s PPP tracking database, Drane Flannery received $158,700 on May 1, 2020, and a second draw of $222,200 on Jan. 28, 2021. The first loan was forgiven on Sept. 16. The status of the second loan is unknown.
Skip, a website designed to provide the public easy access to government data, says the Big Board also received a $264,261 from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, an SBA program designed specifically to help small, independent restaurants. Unlike PPP loans, the RRF money could be used for more than labor costs. Operators could use it to cover rent, mortgage, supplies, utilities and other debts.