“I’ll keep an eye on you, there, Mr. White,” Hyater said, promising nothing more. “If I think you deserve my vote, I may just do that.”
As an incumbent seeking a third term, Bowser (D) possesses a plethora of advantages, not the least of which is a job that makes her the focus of unceasing public attention and a robust donor network that has allowed her to leverage the city’s public financing system and bank $2.4 million, far more than her next closest rival.
At the same time, Bowser’s list of challenges include a sharp rise in violent crime and a frazzled electorate entering a third year of the pandemic. A federal investigation into the former chair of the board overseeing D.C.’s public housing agency — a Bowser appointee — also has the potential to cause further embarrassment.
Yet it is an open question whether Robert C. White Jr. (D) — or Council member Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8), Bowser’s other main opponent in the June 21 Democratic primary — can gain traction when their capacity to mount a vigorous public campaign is undermined by the continuing pandemic and concerns about gathering in person.
A voter passing through virtually any part of the city would be hard-pressed to find a candidate, let alone their campaign signs. That the two main Democratic challengers share the same last name (though they’re not related) only makes it potentially more confusing for voters at the ballot box.
While Robert White has relied on the Internet for fundraisers, meet-and-greets, and communication with prospective supporters, scant evidence of Trayon White’s campaign exists beyond his Instagram posts, which is where he first announced his candidacy and took his veteran political adviser by surprise. An Instagram volley, posted Monday, invites supporters to join him on the “frontlines” for a “group photo” next Sunday, an event originally scheduled for mid-January that was canceled because of the weather.
Neither challenger nor the incumbent has distributed that most ubiquitous of campaign staples — yard signs bearing their names — though Robert White is offering them to prospective supporters and says they will begin appearing next month.
Ron Lester, a pollster who is not representing any of the candidates, said the challengers’ main mission at this point is to get their name out. “If they don’t know you they can’t vote for you,” said Lester, whose past clients have included former mayors Marion Barry, Sharon Pratt Kelly and Vincent C. Gray.
“You have to persuade voters you are a viable alternative to the mayor and that the mayor needs to be fired,” he said. “It’s hard to do a persuasion campaign against someone who is in a strong position.”
The mayor’s strength is evident in her fundraising prowess. According to campaign finance reports released Monday, Bowser’s campaign has $2.4 million in the bank, including $1.9 million in public matching funds. Robert White has $555,000 in his account, according to the report, though his campaign, in a statement issued Tuesday, said an amended filing would show it has $910,000 when matching funds are included.
Trayon White’s campaign has $2,744, the records show.
Bowser’s reelection campaign has engaged in little public activity beyond an occasional social media entry, including a photo she posted of herself outside a Safeway on Saturday gathering some of the 2,000 signatures she needs to qualify for the ballot.
“Petition time!” the mayor tweeted. “It is always energizing to talk to neighbors about their hopes and dreams for DC’s future.”
Bill Lightfoot, the mayor’s campaign chairman, said the pandemic has kept her from door-knocking and limited her appearances that are explicitly campaign-related. “At this point, she believes the best strategy is to be an effective mayor,” Lightfoot said.
Although the mayor has largely ignored her opponents, she signaled that gun violence is likely to be a centerpiece issue when she went on the offensive Friday, urging the public in her weekly newsletter “to pay close attention to the entire public safety and justice ecosystem,” including the U.S. attorney’s office and the Office of D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D).
Racine, who is not running for reelection, has been critical of Bowser and has endorsed Robert White’s campaign for mayor.
“Pay attention to the prosecution decisions of the Office of the Attorney General,” Bowser wrote, explaining that her office “doesn’t prosecute” and that the “Attorney General is solely responsible for the prosecution of juvenile offenses.”
Someone tapped on his car window, then pointed a gun. It was yet another carjacking in the D.C. region.
Racine fired back an hour later with a statement accusing Bowser of “inaccurately” and “unjustly” blaming the courts and prosecutors for crime increases. “Leadership is not about blaming,” he said.
Robert White, in his second term on the council, jumped in, tweeting that the mayor was “passing the buck & pointing fingers.” On Wednesday, he is scheduled to release what he touts as a “comprehensive plan focused on preventing violence and keeping us all safer.”
When he campaigns, Robert White talks of improving government services, reducing income disparities, and rejecting the “cronyism and corruption” that he says defines Bowser’s mayoralty, though he does not typically volunteer details.
Racine, in his capacity as Robert White’s surrogate, seizes on the opportunity to portray Bowser as a mayor who rewards loyalty over competence. Introducing Robert White at a fundraiser last week, Racine said a new mayor is needed to “restore dignity, fairness, honor” to city hall.
Although he didn’t refer to him by name, Racine invoked Neil Albert, the Bowser-appointed former Housing Authority board chair who resigned last October after the disclosure that he had authorized lucrative contracts for his companion, Paola Moya, the owner of a design firm.
Federal prosecutors subsequently issued a subpoena to the Housing Authority for documents pertaining to Albert and Moya. “I urge everyone to go look at DCHA,” Racine told those attending the fundraiser, referring to the Housing Authority.
Racine, in an interview, described Bowser as “eminently beatable” and said “her popularity is shallow.”
“The cogent message that points out the gross incompetence can win,” he said. “There is plenty of time on the clock.”
Asked about White’s and Racine’s remarks, Lightfoot expressed no concern. “If that’s what they say, that’s what they say,” he said. “The mayor is focused on running the city.” He dismissed her opponents as “wannabes.”
Without identifying any potential challenger, Lightfoot said that the mayor is conserving her campaign funds in the event she wins the primary and faces a viable opponent in the general election.
Within Democratic circles, there is speculation that Racine could mount a candidacy if Robert White loses the primary, though the attorney general waved off the possibility. “I’m supporting Robert White for mayor,” Racine said.
The absence of public campaigning is frustrating politically active Democrats who are accustomed to encountering candidates outside Metro stations and other public gathering spots.
Denise Rucker Krepp, a Capitol Hill neighborhood advisory commissioner, said the emails she regularly receives from Robert White’s campaign — her main exposure to the race — is no replacement for in-person events.
“I’m getting campaign literature but I’m not getting, ‘This is why I’m better than Bowser or different than Bowser,’ ” said Krepp, who described herself as undecided. In past campaigns, she said, “There was a lot of jockeying. Every weekend, you were seeing the candidates at Metro stations and at Eastern Market. You’re not seeing that now. There’s a lack of community and awareness of the real issues.”
Bryan Weaver, a Democratic activist, said the virtual campaign, such as it is, “doesn’t give voters the opportunity to know the candidates and the differences in their governing styles and philosophies.”
“We need to know where the mayor would take us and where the other candidates would take us that is different,” said Weaver, who is undecided. “I don’t feel like anyone is saying, ‘I need your support.’ It feels very aloof.”
In pre-covid election cycles, candidates and their signs would be more visible by now, said Charles E. Wilson, chair of the D.C. Democratic Party. The lack of energy, he said, is a concern because it can result in lower voter interest.
“I don’t expect it to pick up until it gets warmer and covid restrictions begin to ease,” he said, adding that community groups plan to begin hosting forums and debates in March, after candidates qualify for the ballot.
While Robert White has experience running citywide, Trayon White has only campaigned in Ward 8, where he was elected to the council in 2016 after winning a seat representing the ward on the State Board of Education.
Trayon White, who initially answered texted questions about his candidacy before not replying, has not yet created a website for his mayoral campaign, unlike Bowser and Robert White.
The Rev. Graylan Hagler, Trayon White’s campaign chairman, said his candidate has not been canvassing neighborhoods because “people don’t want to see you at the door with covid and they don’t want to go to a mass meeting.”
Hagler said White is seeking a campaign manager. “We’re trying to put together a structure,” the pastor said.
At one point last fall, Trayon White was being advised by Tom Lindenfeld, a veteran strategist who has worked on the campaigns of Bowser, and former mayors Anthony Williams and Adrian Fenty.
Although they were in continuous contact, Lindenfeld said he learned of White’s campaign announcement after the council member posted his intentions on Instagram. “It was a surprise to me,” Lindenfeld said. “I knew he had a general interest but I didn’t know he would make that move.”
Lindenfeld said he decided after about a month to withdraw from the campaign. “I didn’t feel I could devote a full-time effort that it seemed to require,” he said.
Campaigning in the high-turnout neighborhood of Hillcrest on Sunday, Robert White rang more than a few doorbells that went unanswered. He remained upbeat, nevertheless, saying that the pandemic, by forcing virtual gatherings, is creating “more opportunity” to talk to prospective voters at meet-and-greets and fundraisers.
He also dismissed what he described as the view of “people close to politics” who predict “it will be hard to beat the mayor.”
“Most people are not going to be surprised when I beat the mayor,” he said. “No door I’m knocking on are people saying, ‘I love what the mayor is doing.’ ”
At one home where he rang the bell, an elderly woman peering at him through a glass door, said, “You’re running for what now?”
“I’m running for mayor, I’m running to be the next mayor for D.C.," Robert White replied. As mayor, he told her, he hoped to move “away from the cronyism” and focus on the “everyday people we left behind.”
“What’s your name again?” the woman asked, before sunnily requesting that he leave his campaign literature in her mailbox.