The governor, who is considering 2024 bid for president, made the address in the Old Senate Chamber in the Maryland State House, the same room where then-General George Washington in 1783 resigned his commission to Congress as commander in chief of the Continental Army. Acknowledging that peaceful transition of power to a citizen-led government was also a subtle nod by Hogan to the threat that the Jan. 6 riot at Capitol Hill represented to the future of the country, an aide said.