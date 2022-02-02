He was arrested Jan. 13 on a trespassing charge and was awaiting a court hearing, the county said.
The circumstances of his arrest were not immediately known. No information was immediately available about the decision to hold Thompson on a trespassing charge, and it was not known why he was in a medical unit at the jail.
In a statement released late Tuesday, the Arlington County branch of the NAACP expressed dismay over the death and called for the Justice Department to investigate arrest and incarceration patterns in Arlington County.
Medical conditions should not be “death sentences” for those held in Arlington on minor charges, the statement said.
Police are investigating the death and an autopsy is to be conducted, the county said.