“The traditional tools are not getting us where we need to go,” said Margaret Dwyer, a Friendship Heights resident and convener of the Ward 3 for Housing Justice group. “There are a million miles between aspiration and reality. We need public partners to say it’s time for the rubber to meet the road here, and we’re not just going to have aspirations, we’re going to start implementing a very clear, step-by-step plan to fight the segregation that has been maintained for decades in this area. It is time to break that cycle.”