‘Iké Udé: Nollywood Portraits’ at the National Museum of African Art: Iké Udé’s portraits of the stars of Nigeria’s Nollywood film industry burst with color and style, but the Lagos-born artist’s imaginative work also displays a keen sense of personality — that of the subject as well as the photographer. A new exhibition at the National Museum of African Art pairs 33 of Udé’s portraits with short film clips, interviews with Nollywood celebrities and some of the garments depicted in the photographs. Visitors aren’t just encouraged to dream about what they might look like in one of Udé’s photos: Every Friday through Sunday, stylists will be available on a special set, similar to one of Udé’s backdrops, helping visitors “create their own identities” for self-portraits. On Feb. 11, Udé and four Nollywood actors participate in a Zoom discussion about Nollywood and the portrait series, which will include a screening of a short film by Udé. It’s free to watch, but registration is required. Through February 2023. Free.