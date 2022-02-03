Because they had encountered Melvin twice before on Capitol Hill, police said in a statement, they closed off parts of First and East Capitol streets NE for a short time as a precaution. “After some discussion, Melvin agreed to leave the area,” the statement said. “He was not arrested.”
Melvin had been arrested in October after police said he illegally parked his Tahoe outside the Supreme Court building and refused to leave. Police quoted him as telling officers, “The time for talking is done.” They said officers eventually dragged him out of the vehicle and took him into custody.
Police said in Thursday’s statement that they also “noticed concerning language on a public social media account believed to belong to Mr. Melvin that related to his presence” at the court building. A police spokesman would not describe the social media posts in more detail.
In the October incident, police said, they charged Melvin with assaulting a police officer, a felony, and failing to obey a police command, a misdemeanor. The U.S. attorney’s office in the District, which handles felonies, and the D.C. attorney general’s office, which handles misdemeanors, both said Thursday that they opted not to prosecute Melvin. They did not specify the reasons.
At the time of his October arrest, police said in a statement that “the same man came to the Capitol Complex” in August “and made concerning statements.” There is no public record of any charges being filed in that incident.
Melvin could not be reached for comment Thursday at phone numbers listed in his name. It is unclear whether he is represented by a lawyer.