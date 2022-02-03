On Thursday evening, police said they were still searching for the man and the woman’s white Mercedes-Benz.
A police report says the assailant opened a door to the Mercedes and demanded that the woman get out. She begged him to let her take her child from the back seat, the report says.
The man refused and pushed the woman back in the vehicle, the report says, as she tried to fight him off “by punching him.” Police said the man told her, “Keep screaming and I’m gonna stab you.”
Police said the man got into the vehicle, and as the woman tried to remove her child, he started driving, the woman hanging partially outside. The man told her, “I’m gonna take you to a safe place, and I’m gonna take the car.”
The attack came hours after police and political leaders in the District and Prince George’s County in Maryland addressed a spike in carjackings, many involving juveniles.