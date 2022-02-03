Those on the watch list who make Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests “face hurdles that the general public avoids” such as fees or request denials, the suit said. The suit seeks an injunction stopping the alleged watch list policy and a declaration that the policy violates the Constitution.
“Phillips is on the list because she requested information that had the potential to — and in fact did — embarrass MPD, and she intends to continue requesting potentially embarrassing information,” the suit said.
In an interview, Phillips said the police department’s failure to release information prevents families of victims of excessive police force from learning the truth and derails “the responsibility we have to hold our government accountable.”
“It’s obviously very troubling that our police department essentially has an enemies list,” she said. “They treat those people differently. They deny them a basic government service.”
The suit, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, said Phillips learned of the watch list from Vendette Parker, a 21-year veteran of the department who retired in 2020.
In a declaration filed with the suit, Parker said she was told former D.C. police chief Peter Newsham felt he was “blindsided as the media and others confronted him with questions regarding records they had obtained from FOIA; records he was unaware had been released.”
Parker was told to flag “any request coming from a person he has previously published a negative media article about Chief Newsham or MPD,” the declaration said, and send weekly emails to Newsham detailing all FOIA requests received.
Those whose requests were supposed to be flagged included a WUSA9 reporter, a Fox5 reporter, two D.C. neighborhood advisory commissioners, and Phillips, according to the declaration.
Once FOIA materials were compiled, according to the declaration, Newsham had the chance to inspect them “to prepare in case any of the records being released would have a reputationally detrimental impact.”
Parker estimated that D.C. police “delayed, denied, or improperly altered” about 20 requests because of the watchlist policy, the lawsuit said. Parker did not alert the D.C. attorney general to the watch list policy because she “felt intimidated,” according to her declaration.
“I was demoted from commander to inspector after speaking up about a different incident and perceived that if I spoke up about the issues described in this statement that I would be retaliated against once more,” the declaration said.
Parker referred questions to her attorney, who declined to comment. Newsham, now chief of police for Prince William County in Virginia, and D.C. police did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for Prince William police said Newsham “does not comment on pending litigation involving MPD.” The office of the D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine declined to comment on the lawsuit.
D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said she hasn’t yet read the lawsuit, though she plans to, so she can’t comment on its allegations specifically.
“All FOIA requests should be handled as expeditiously as possible. I expect that from every agency. I’ll be looking into that,” she said while visiting a day-care center in the Deanwood neighborhood. “The speed at which we respond to it should be agnostic to who’s asking for it.”
Anthony Lorenzo Green, who represents the Deanwood area as an advisory neighborhood commissioner and was allegedly on the list, then addressed the mayor about the issue.
“Why are my First Amendment rights being violated here in the District of Columbia?” he asked. “I am a native. I am from this community. And I am very offended that anybody would put me on a watch list just because I ask questions about my community.”
In an interview, Denise Krepp, an advisory neighborhood commissioner for Hill East whose name allegedly appeared on the list, said the D.C. Council should act on the lawsuit’s allegations.
“I’m a locally elected official,” she said. “I asked for information, and they asked me to pay for it … That’s why I’m on a blacklist? Because I’m doing oversight?”
Emily Davies contributed to this report.