Ward’s love for kids was also at the center of his professional life. He served as the deputy chief information officer for D.C.'s Child Family Services Agency and most recently as the director of technology for KIPP DC, which runs a network of charter schools. But he was always looking for more ways to give back, especially to kids, Copeland said, and that desire was what propelled him into local politics. In 2015 he decided to run for Hyattsville City Council, vying for the seat being vacated by the woman who would eventually become the city’s first Black mayor.