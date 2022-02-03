The proposed ballot measure would raise that wage floor in phases, beginning in 2023. Organizers said they had obtained more than 26,000 valid signatures, surpassing the Board of Elections threshold to appear on the ballot in June. '
The measure marks the latest attempt to raise the city’s tipped minimum wage, closely resembling Initiative 77, which was passed by 55 percent of D.C. voters in 2018 but was later repealed by the D.C. Council. That year, the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, the National Restaurant Association and individual business owners raised at least $340,000 to advocate against the measure.
It’s official: D.C. Council has repealed Initiative 77, which would have raised pay for tipped workers
Some workers and restaurant owners argued at the time that the longtime system worked well and that raising the minimum wage would force restaurants to raise menu prices while potentially discouraging tips. It’s not yet clear whether the latest will effort will face such vehement opposition, but Initiative 82 organizers say they are hopeful.
“Ballot Initiative 82 gives voters a powerful tool to help the restaurant industry fix its labor crisis and give low wage tipped workers a fair wage, with tips on top,” Ryan O’Leary, a restaurant worker who first filed the ballot initiative in June, said in a statement.
The organizers will need to submit signatures to the Board of Elections by Feb 22 to qualify for the ballot. In a statement, they said they will spend the next three weeks collecting additional signatures to “withstand any potential challenge.”