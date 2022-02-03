The incident — which soon culminated in Trevino-Wright calling the police — was just one of several at the National Butterfly Center in recent days that ultimately led the center to decide to close indefinitely.
Lowe’s visit preceded a “We Stand America” border-security rally, in which some participants showed up at the butterfly center and repeated false claims about smuggling on the property — pushing the center over the edge as staff members feared for their safety at work.
“The safety of our staff and visitors is our primary concern,” Jeffrey Glassberg, president and founder of the North American Butterfly Association, wrote in a newsletter announcing the closure, which linked to two articles about the incident involving Lowe. “We look forward to reopening, soon, when the authorities and professionals who are helping us navigate this situation give us the green light.”
Lowe is running a long-shot bid against Griffith — largely self-funded, according to her most recent campaign finance report, which shows one donor besides herself — after abandoning a bid to challenge Rep. Bob Good (R) in Virginia’s 5th District.
The day before she showed up at the butterfly center, Lowe’s Jan. 20 Facebook videos show her seeking to investigate drug smuggling and child sex-trafficking by following what she identifies as a government bus, claiming the federal government is “using taxpayer dollars to traffic people from other countries across the border,” where she said children and babies were being abused. Baseless claims alleging the government is involved in child sex-trafficking echo the extremist ideology of QAnon, a sprawling set of false claims that have at times incited real-world violence, such as when a gunman showed up at Washington’s Comet Ping Pong in 2016 seeking to investigate false claims of child sex-trafficking.
Lowe claimed in a five-page statement to The Post that she showed up at the butterfly center because a person told her it would be the best way to access the Rio Grande to watch what was happening at the border, and that she had no idea the National Butterfly Center had been targeted with harmful misinformation in the past.
Yet when Trevino-Wright asked Lowe and her friend to leave, Lowe and the other woman proceeded to heckle Trevino-Wright, according to the audio, accusing her of being indifferent to child sex-trafficking.
“So we’re here with a woman who is not a very nice person, who’s okay with children,” Lowe can be heard saying on the audio provided to The Post — which was previously reported on by the Daily Beast — and that’s when the altercation began.
Lowe was cut off as Trevino-Wright tried to block Lowe from filming her. In an affidavit filed with the Mission Police Department and provided to The Post, Trevino-Wright said she either knocked Lowe’s phone away or took it, panicking because of her past experiences with right-wing harassment. The National Butterfly Center became a target after it filed a lawsuit seeking to block the Trump administration from building the border wall — but things escalated after Brian Kolfage, founder of the crowdfunding endeavor “We Build the Wall,” baselessly accused the center of engaging in child sex-trafficking. Kolfage and “We Build the Wall” leader Stephen K. Bannon were charged with federal wire fraud related to the fundraising. On his last day in office, President Donald Trump pardoned Bannon on the fraud charges.
Lowe grabbed her phone back and retreated to the car. But Trevino-Wright said the altercation continued with Lowe’s friend Michelle, who had identified herself as a Secret Service agent, and somehow Trevino-Wright ended up on the ground. A voice can be heard yelling aggressively to get down.
In a Facebook video deleted by Lowe but saved by Trevino-Wright, Lowe began filming from the car — with her children in the back seat — and yelling for Michelle to come. The two women can be seen quarreling over Trevino-Wright’s phone before Michelle returns to the car, saying that everything is fine and that she mistakenly believed Trevino-Wright had possession of Lowe’s phone.
As Lowe began to leave, Trevino-Wright’s son was standing in the driveway trying to close the front gate, believing in the chaos that the women had taken his mother’s phone. “Get the … out of my way!” Lowe yells. She claimed in the statement that she “safely drove around him,” though Trevino-Wright said her son feared she was going to run him over.
Lowe denied Trevino-Wright’s allegations about the incident, claiming that in fact she was the victim of assault, though she declined to pursue charges, and said she would be suing news organizations for publishing what she described as false stories about her.
A spokesman for the Mission Police Department said that no charges had been filed so far against Lowe, but that the incident remained under investigation and police were reviewing video footage.
Trevino-Wright said harassment from the right wing has made it difficult for her and her staff to focus on their work as butterfly scientists. She has been so stressed, she said, that she went to the emergency room for an electrocardiogram earlier this week.
“It’s been horrible, and that’s probably putting it mildly,” Trevino-Wright said in an interview.
“When you’re subject to this kind of disparagement and the activity that it brings about,” she said, “it’s practically impossible to focus on your mission and get about your regular business.”