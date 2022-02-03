Lowe was cut off as Trevino-Wright tried to block Lowe from filming her. In an affidavit filed with the Mission Police Department and provided to The Post, Trevino-Wright said she either knocked Lowe’s phone away or took it, panicking because of her past experiences with right-wing harassment. The National Butterfly Center became a target after it filed a lawsuit seeking to block the Trump administration from building the border wall — but things escalated after Brian Kolfage, founder of the crowdfunding endeavor “We Build the Wall,” baselessly accused the center of engaging in child sex-trafficking. Kolfage and “We Build the Wall” leader Stephen K. Bannon were charged with federal wire fraud related to the fundraising. On his last day in office, President Donald Trump pardoned Bannon on the fraud charges.