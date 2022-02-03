A man died in a crash in the Laurel-Bowie area. (iStock)By Dana HedgpethToday at 6:27 a.m. ESTBy Dana HedgpethToday at 6:27 a.m. ESTA man died Wednesday in a crash in Prince George’s County.Police said the crash happened about 6:10 a.m. in the 10400 block of Laurel Bowie Road near Bowie State University in the Laurel-Bowie area.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightPolice later identified the victim as Brandon Graham, 27, of Laurel.An initial investigation found Graham was driving south on Laurel Bowie Road and crossed into oncoming traffic, striking an SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The crash remains under investigation.GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...