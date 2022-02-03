A man died Wednesday in a crash in Prince George’s County.

Police said the crash happened about 6:10 a.m. in the 10400 block of Laurel Bowie Road near Bowie State University in the Laurel-Bowie area.

Police later identified the victim as Brandon Graham, 27, of Laurel.

An initial investigation found Graham was driving south on Laurel Bowie Road and crossed into oncoming traffic, striking an SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.