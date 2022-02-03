Sneed is also a former journalist who worked in the city’s office of Employment Development and Big Brothers Big Sisters.
During her time on the council Sneed was known for advocating for liberal legislation, including paid leave laws, and bills to ensure workers are paid a livable wage. She sponsored a bill to protect contracted city employees from sudden layoffs, a measure that would require all city officials to live in Baltimore and pushed for the expansion of lactation accommodations for working moms like herself.
“When it came to selecting a lieutenant governor to join the ticket, I knew that Marylanders deserve a leader who has dedicated their life to jobs and justice and has a proven track record of getting things done for working families,” Perez said in a statement.
Similar to other gubernatorial candidates who have made their selections in recent weeks, Sneed brings both gender and geographical balance to Perez’s ticket. So far, all of the Democratic candidates have named a woman of color, and each have chosen a running mate from a voter-rich area in another part of the state.
Perez, a former U.S. Labor Department secretary, lives in Montgomery County; Sneed not only hails from Baltimore but also has connections to Prince George’s County. In a campaign video announcing his choice, Perez and Sneed knock on the door of Sneed’s mother-in-law, who lives in Prince George’s, to tell her that Sneed is partnering with him and that their team is going “to win Prince George’s, we’re going to win Maryland.”
Perez is one of 10 candidates vying for the Democratic nomination. Last month his campaign reported raising $2.7 million, about $250,000 of which was raised by Every Zip code Counts, an exploratory committee he formed. As of late January he had about $1.5 million on hand, which leaves him on solid financial footing in the crowded race.
Perez said Sneed understands the struggles of Marylanders. “She has worked directly in her community to lift up those in need and expand access to opportunity, and I know she will be a tremendous partner as we work to create a Maryland that works for everyone,” he said.
Sneed, who lost a reelection bid in November 2020 to former Del. Nick Mosby (D-Baltimore), said she is thrilled to be joining Perez “to create a Maryland that works for everyone, where Zip code never determines destiny. I believe my work and my life experiences have prepared me for this moment to lead.”
Sneed is the sixth lieutenant governor candidate to be named by Democrats in the race. Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) named Monique Anderson-Walker, who resigned from the Prince George’s County Council, and former county executive Rushern L. Baker III (D) chose longtime Montgomery County Council member Nancy Navarro. Author and former nonprofit chief executive Wes Moore selected Aruna Miller, an engineer and former state lawmaker, to join his ticket. Former U.S. Education Secretary John B. King Jr. selected women’s rights advocate, Michelle Siri. Ashwani Jain named longtime Maryland resident LaTrece Hawkins Lytes as his running mate.
Republican candidate Del. Daniel L. Cox of Frederick tapped Gordana Schifanelli, an attorney from Queen Anne’s County, as his running mate.