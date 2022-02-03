Perez, a former U.S. Labor Department secretary, lives in Montgomery County; Sneed not only hails from Baltimore but also has connections to Prince George’s County. In a campaign video announcing his choice, Perez and Sneed knock on the door of Sneed’s mother-in-law, who lives in Prince George’s, to tell her that Sneed is partnering with him and that their team is going “to win Prince George’s, we’re going to win Maryland.”