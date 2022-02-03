At a League of the South conference in 2012, he sang “Dixie,” calling it “the national anthem.”
Peroutka is also the founder of the Pasadena-based Institute of the Constitution, whose mission, according to its website, is to “restore the Constitutional Republic through grassroots education.” It offers classes and commentary promoting the view that government must hew strictly to biblical principles.
In 2004, Peroutka ran for president under the Constitution Party, which promotes a religious conservative view.
In an email, Peroutka said his campaign will be focused on ensuring U.S. and state constitutions are upheld. He criticized Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and other chief executives’ responses to the coronavirus pandemic and said mandates and orders were “not law and cannot be lawfully enforced.”
“No governor, in any state, has the authority to suspend the Constitution. And any attempt by a Governor to suspend Constitutional rights is an act of lawlessness and a violation of his/her oath of office,” Peroutka said. “I am seeking the office of Attorney General of the State of Maryland because, like millions of Marylanders, I want these abuses of power and the violations of the liberties of Marylanders to cease. And I want to ensure that they are never repeated!”
Peroutka will face Jim Shalleck, a Montgomery County resident who served as a local, state and federal prosecutor for 24 years, in the Republican primary in June. The Democratic candidates include U.S. Rep. Anthony G. Brown (D-Md.) and Katie O’Malley, a former judge and former first lady of the state.
Calling himself a “student and teacher” of the state and U.S. constitutions, Peroutka said that, if elected, he would use the role to “defend the liberties” of Maryland residents.
Peroutka ended his ties with the League of the South in 2014, during the general election for the county council seat. He said in an email that he is no longer affiliated with the group, which is tied to white nationalism. The Southern Poverty Law Center describes it as a neo-Confederate group that is “explicitly racist” and promotes hate.
The League says its mission is to promote the “independence of the Southern people.”
Asked about his past involvement with the League of the South, Peroutka said on Thursday: “I believe that the Southern Poverty Law Center has very limited credibility.”