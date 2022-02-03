D.C. police have identified a man who was fatally shot Tuesday inside an apartment building in the Edgewood neighborhood of Northeast Washington.

Police said Matthew Murphy, 31, of Northeast was found shot about 2:30 p.m. in the building in the 2300 block of Fourth Street NE, near Rhode Island Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrest has been made. A police report lists an argument as a possible motive but does not elaborate. The report says police found a Glock handgun at the scene with its serial number scratched off.

It was the second fatal shooting in two months in the same building.

On Dec. 10, police said, 34-year-old Davon Childs of Hyattsville was found dead from a gunshot wound in a hallway. Police said a second man also was shot and was treated at a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

No arrest has been made in that killing.

Police said they do not know whether the two shootings are related.