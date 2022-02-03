No arrest has been made. A police report lists an argument as a possible motive but does not elaborate. The report says police found a Glock handgun at the scene with its serial number scratched off.
It was the second fatal shooting in two months in the same building.
On Dec. 10, police said, 34-year-old Davon Childs of Hyattsville was found dead from a gunshot wound in a hallway. Police said a second man also was shot and was treated at a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.
No arrest has been made in that killing.
Police said they do not know whether the two shootings are related.