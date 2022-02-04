The investigation began in August when a juvenile alleged unlawful contact with the former pastor, police said. An investigation determined that the alleged assaults occurred inside a secluded office in the church between 2016 and 2019, police said. An additional victim was also identified.
Hong served as an intern pastor at the church between 2015 and 2018, police said. He also presided over youth activities and taught the church’s youth band in 2018. Church officials declined to comment on the case.
Hong was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery in October, police said. Authorities did not say why they were announcing charges roughly four months later.
Police said they are concerned that there may be additional victims and asked anyone who has details of Hong having inappropriate contact with juveniles to contact detectives.
Hong’s case was not listed in the court system, so it could not be determined whether he had an attorney.