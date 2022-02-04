The day in D.C. asked more than just the women’s time and travel. Their meetings with congressional staff members were an opportunity to shorten the distance between policy and everyday life. But that also required an honesty and openness about their own struggles, one mother’s noticing how her 12-year-old was starting to check price tags at the grocery store, or how a daughter now worried whether there was enough gas in the car. Here the women had to share what others could afford to keep to themselves.