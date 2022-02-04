A 15-year-old boy and the 13-year-old boy, both of District Heights, Md., were arrested and charged with four armed robberies with a gun, two attempted armed carjackings with a gun and two assaults with intent to commit robbery with a gun in the District in connection to cases on Wednesday, in addition to an armed robbery of a car Tuesday night, police said. A 17-year-old boy, of District Heights, was also arrested and charged with the offenses and an additional charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle that police said was stolen.