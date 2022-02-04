The bulk of the crimes spanned about eight hours, police said, ending in a vehicle pursuit on Suitland Parkway in Southeast Washington.
The robberies occurred the same day as authorities in the District and Prince George’s gathered to blast the rise in carjackings in the region and the growing number of juveniles arrested in the crimes.
A 15-year-old boy and the 13-year-old boy, both of District Heights, Md., were arrested and charged with four armed robberies with a gun, two attempted armed carjackings with a gun and two assaults with intent to commit robbery with a gun in the District in connection to cases on Wednesday, in addition to an armed robbery of a car Tuesday night, police said. A 17-year-old boy, of District Heights, was also arrested and charged with the offenses and an additional charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle that police said was stolen.
Prince George’s and D.C. police on Thursday issued separate releases on the arrests. Prince George’s police confirmed that the teens mentioned in both announcements were a part of the same group.
In D.C., police said the crimes started at 4:42 a.m. in the 2600 block of Naylor Road SE before fanning across Benning Road SE, 49th Street NE, Clay Street and Anacostia Avenue NE, Blaine Street NE, Alabama Avenue SE and Brooks Street NE.
Prince George’s police said the 13-year-old boy was also charged in connection to five other armed robberies. The cases in Prince George’s started at 11:20 a.m. in the 6300 block of Central Avenue in Capitol Heights before striking on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway in Lanham, Landover Road in Landover, Dodge Park Road in Landover and Marlboro Pike in District Heights, police said.
The 17-year-old boy was charged in connection with two of the cases in Prince George’s, police said.
Prince George’s police said they believed the robberies were connected based on preliminary reports, as callers said the perpetrators drove a black Toyota Camry in each offense.
Officers saw the suspect vehicle on Marlboro Pike just after the last reported robbery around 1:30 p.m., and after a pursuit, District and Prince George’s police made the arrests, police said.
At least one BB gun was recovered, police said.
The 13-year-old boy had been arrested and charged by Prince George’s police with a gun offense on Marlboro Pike in November, police said.