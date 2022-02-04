The single-car crash happened on Spencerville Road, near Good Hope Road, about 8:06 a.m. when Haggerty “began to experience an incapacitating medical event,” which the preliminary investigation reveals led to the crash, the statement said.
Haggerty’s daughter was in the vehicle and sustained minor injuries. She called 911, according to police and County Executive Marc Elrich (D). Both Haggerty and his daughter were taken to a hospital, but the officer was later pronounced dead, police said.
County officials held a news conference to announce the death and honor the officer.
“We are grateful for his nearly 12 years of service to our communities,” Elrich said. “He’s going to be missed but he’s not going to be forgotten.”
Police Chief Marcus Jones said he supervised Haggerty for four years when Jones was a patrol commander and described him as a well-liked “team player” who put crime victims at ease, took pride in patrolling his beat and worked to help young officers.
“Today a human tragedy occurred,” Jones said. “We have lost a great friend, a dedicated officer a fabulous servant to this community.
“Such a beautiful soul.”