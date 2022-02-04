The indictment, handed up by a grand jury Jan. 13, alleges that Mosby made two hardship withdrawals from her Baltimore city retirement fund under false pretenses. In obtaining the money, the indictment says, she claimed she had experienced “adverse financial consequences” as defined by the federal Cares Act, which is aimed at helping people cope with the pandemic.
In withdrawing $40,000 and $50,000 in May and December 2020, prosecutors said in a statement, Mosby “falsely certified” that her hardship involved “being quarantined, furloughed or laid off; having reduced work hours; being unable to work due to lack of childcare; or the closing or reduction of hours of a business she owned or operated.”
But Mosby received her full gross salary of $247,955 that year and “did not experience any such financial hardships,” the U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland said. According to the indictment, she used the money toward the purchase of two properties, a house and a condo, in Florida.
Both mortgage applications required Mosby to list her financial liabilities, but she failed to disclose that she had unpaid federal taxes and that the Internal Revenue Service had placed a lien on all properties she and her husband owned, the indictment says. Her husband, Nick J. Mosby, is president of the Baltimore City Council.
The indictment also alleges Mosby signed a document that allowed her to obtain a lower interest rate on one of the mortgages by asserting that the property would be primarily used by her as a second home. Prosecutors said she already had signed an agreement with a management company to offer the property as a vacation rental.
The indictment does not immediately affect Mosby’s ability to remain in office. Under the Maryland Constitution, a state’s attorney is subject to removal from office for incompetence, willful neglect of duty or a criminal conviction, or by a two-thirds vote of the state Senate on the recommendation of the attorney general.
Prosecutors said they anticipate her trial, yet to be scheduled, will last four days. In seeking a third four-year term as state’s attorney, she faces a June primary election.
Following the indictment, Mosby has asserted her innocence, and her attorney has said that the accusations are politically motivated ahead of an election.
First elected in 2014, Mosby is part of a new generation of liberal prosecutors and a prominent voice among those seeking to address mass incarceration and inequities in the criminal justice system. Her office has been both hailed and criticized for some of the aggressive changes it has undertaken amid a surge in violent crime in the city.
She gained national attention in 2015 when she charged six officers in the police-custody death of Gray, a 25-year-old Black man from West Baltimore. Gray’s death triggered rioting in Baltimore. None of the officers was convicted, which led to some criticism of Mosby from those who considered the charges an overreach.