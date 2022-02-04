The Montgomery County Police Department said on Twitter that a suspect was identified and is a former student who no longer lives in the United States, and that more time would be needed to complete the investigation.
In the statement, officials said police and school authorities “monitor social media and will actively investigate any specific threat in our community.” They also encouraged the community to not “share these types of messages but to report such threats to local law enforcement.”
Montgomery County Public Schools spokesman Chris Cram said that all schools in the system were open Friday and that police were present at county high schools — as they have been since Jan. 21, when a student was shot inside a bathroom at Magruder High in Rockville.
Dan Morse contributed to this report.