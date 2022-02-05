In court filings, Bannon’s team said this Jan. 4, the government handed over 790 documents as part of its obligation to divulge evidence used to charge Bannon, including information potentially favorable to the defense. Bannon’s lawyers said that they were “shocked” to learn that nearly all the documents reflected efforts to obtain Costello’s data. Records sought related to at least four of Costello’s email accounts and at least four phone numbers, including his home, law firm landline, and personal cellphone. The U.S. obtained payment information and data usage for his cellphone, for example, and asked for the phone numbers of senders and recipients of his text messages. Bannon called on the court to compel prosecutors to produce any orders, subpoenas, or applications for Costello’s records; disclose what companies were served with such requests, who at the Justice Department sought and authorized them, and who was provided such records, including any grand jury.