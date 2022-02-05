At the Institute, a delicate dance toward equity takes place every day that classes are held and it has for decades. The Institute, which was founded in 1987 by the late Fabian Barnes, is a nonprofit that depends on grants, donations, sponsorship and government subsidies for funding. Some students come to the studio after hearing about it and other are referred by city agencies, such as Child and Family Services, and the staff often provides services that go beyond teaching young people how to move their bodies.