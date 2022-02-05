Founded in 1904, Friendship House was originally at 324 Virginia Ave. SE. A 1913 article in the Washington Evening Star outlined some of the activities there: “At Friendship House, girls are taught scientific housekeeping and practical home hygiene and sanitation to enable them to be able to maintain healthful, well-kept homes in the future, and there are other classes where girls are being taught music, sewing, embroidering and other things which will make them happier and more useful.”