The shots were reported a few minutes before midnight Friday at a hookah business on Main Street, the Blacksburg Police said early Saturday.
“Multiple individuals” were taken to hospitals from the scene, which is in the 100 block of N. Main Street in the downtown area, the Blacksburg police said.
The nature and extent of any injuries was not immediately clear early Tuesday.
It was not clear if anyone from the campus was involved in any way.
The site of the incident was identified by police as the Melody Hookah Lounge.