The site of the reported incident is about a block or two from the southeastern edge of the school campus.
The shots were reported a few minutes before midnight Friday at a hookah business on Main Street, the Blacksburg Police said early Saturday.
“Multiple individuals” were taken to hospitals from the scene, which is in the 100 block of N. Main Street in the downtown area, the Blacksburg police said.
The nature and extent of any injuries was not immediately clear early Tuesday. The precise number of those taken to hospitals was not immediately known.
As of about 3 a.m., police said their investigation was continuing.
It was not clear if anyone from the campus was involved in any way.
The site of the incident was identified by police as the Melody Hookah Lounge.
An online photograph, taken in 2019 shows a one-story, glass-fronted building in a row of storefronts along a red brick sidewalk.
A campus calendar indicates that classes began for the spring semester on Jan. 18. Spring break is about a month away.
In a tweet sent about 12:30 a.m. the university said someone with a gun was reported near W. Roanoke Street and Draper Road. It was unclear what if any connection existed between that incident and the report of shots at the lounge.
The lounge is about one block from the Roanoke and Draper intersection.