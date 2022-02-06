Police said they are investigating two separate homicides in Howard and Prince George’s counties.

Howard County police said they are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night in Columbia. Police said they responded at 8:11 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the 7300 block of Hickory Log Circle and found a male in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Howard County General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, they said.

In Prince George’s County, police said officers discovered an unresponsive adult female lying on the ground with trauma to the body at about 1:40 p.m. Saturday in the 7900 block of Oxman Road in Landover. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said Sunday that there was no information on the victims’ or suspects’ identities or on motives.

Anyone with information in the Howard County case is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information in the Prince George’s case is asked to contact @PGCrimeSolvers at 866-411-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app; tipsters can remain anonymous, and there is a reward, police said.