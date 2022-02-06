In Prince George’s County, police said officers discovered an unresponsive adult female lying on the ground with trauma to the body at about 1:40 p.m. Saturday in the 7900 block of Oxman Road in Landover. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police said Sunday that there was no information on the victims’ or suspects’ identities or on motives.
Anyone with information in the Howard County case is asked to call 911.
Anyone with information in the Prince George’s case is asked to contact @PGCrimeSolvers at 866-411-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app; tipsters can remain anonymous, and there is a reward, police said.