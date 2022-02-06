Even better than the acclaim outside the newsroom was the life inside it. When columnists pulled their latest gems from their typewriters — accompanied by the screech of the platen and the cry of “Copy!” — they were done. They didn’t have to then write a headline, plus a different headline for the Web. They didn’t have to sprinkle in some keywords and some links. They didn’t have to write a blurb and hunt down a photo. They didn’t have to puzzle over how best to convey the essence of their timeless prose in 140 characters.