By Martin WeilToday at 3:58 a.m. ESTA woman who had apparently been stabbed was found Saturday outside a car on the Anacostia Freeway, the D.C. police said. She died at the scene, they said.The woman was found about 11:15 p.m. after police received a call about an unconscious person on the roadway near East Capitol Street, said Officer Sean Hickman, a police spokesman.No name was available Saturday evening, and few other details could be learned.