Police said officers responded to the intersection of Stoney Creek and Grayden lanes in the Brandywine area on Dec. 16 around 6:25 p.m. for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found that a car had crashed into a home on Grayden Lane, police said, and the man in the driver’s seat, White, was found with a gunshot wound.
White was taken to a hospital, where he died the next day, police said. There were no injuries inside the home.
Coleman and White knew each other and were involved in a dispute, according to an initial investigation, police said.