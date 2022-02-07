A D.C. teen has been charged with murder in a fatal shooting that occurred in December 2021 in Prince George’s County, police said Monday.

Kevin Curtis Coleman, 19, is charged with first- and- second-degree murder and related charges in connection with the killing of Blake White, 20, of Accokeek, Md., Prince George’s police said. Coleman is being held without bond at the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections.

Police said officers responded to the intersection of Stoney Creek and Grayden lanes in the Brandywine area on Dec. 16 around 6:25 p.m. for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found that a car had crashed into a home on Grayden Lane, police said, and the man in the driver’s seat, White, was found with a gunshot wound.

White was taken to a hospital, where he died the next day, police said. There were no injuries inside the home.

Coleman and White knew each other and were involved in a dispute, according to an initial investigation, police said.