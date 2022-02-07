“I started [Blonde in the District] as a way to show other women to not be intimidated by style, and to show that style can be used as a tool,” Sauter says. “I think style is for everybody, and that’s really my mission — style can be used to help boost your own confidence.”
Since Blonde in the District launched in 2014, the blog has swelled into a popular Instagram account with more than 100,000 followers and opened the door to high-profile modeling gigs and other fashion ventures. Among those ventures: an online boutique with feline-themed decor and accessories called Pretty Kitty.
As a cat lover herself, Sauter would spend her D.C. dream day with some furry friends — plus a few celebrities, too.
I would start my day off with coffee, and maybe a really light breakfast, at the Colada Shop at the Wharf. And while at the Wharf, I’d visit some of my favorite boutiques: Shop Made in DC, Diament Jewelry, and I’d probably visit Maggie O’Neill’s gallery as well.
From there, I’d walk over to the art galleries and visit the Hirshhorn and the National Gallery of Art. One of my favorite things, and something I think that as locals we don’t do often enough, is visit the museums, because I know so many people view them as a tourist thing. I personally love visiting the museums, especially the art museums. They just kind of put me at peace, get my head right, and they also get my mind moving creatively. And I actually enjoy going to museums by myself, because I like to take things at my own pace. So if I want to sit and admire a piece of art for 30 minutes, I can do that without having to move on quickly.
I’d walk to City Center and take in all of D.C. I love walking through D.C., admiring the architecture of the buildings, looking up at the buildings. I think sometimes we forget how pretty D.C. is, and so I would take a very leisurely walk to City Center and then I would do some window shopping.
And following that, we’d then visit Crumbs & Whiskers to admire all the cute cats. And we would do a photo shoot together with the cats shot by my good friend and one of my business collaborators, Arielle Lewis Studios, who takes the majority of all my photos.
I would wander over to GoodWood DC and Miss Pixie’s for some fabulous vintage and modern shopping. I love perusing both shops. GoodWood is my ultimate fave. I also like that they have inclusive sizing in-store as well, which is very rare for this area.
I would meet my husband for dinner at Union Market, at St. Anselm, one of our favorite go-to dinner spots. And then following dinner, we’d have a cocktail at Cotton & Reed. My personal favorite is the Liquid Nostalgia. After the cocktail, we’d then go to the 9:30 Club to see Lady Gaga’s show, and President Biden and Vice President Harris would all be there in attendance, as well.
And then, following the show, there will be a private after-party at Republic Restoratives complete with catering from Buffalo and Bergen. And there will be lots of disco balls, music, local artists, drag queens, performers, Lady Gaga and all her fabulous celebrity friends, and then we just dance the night away.