While the city recorded 217 new HIV cases in 2020, down from 282 the year before, the percentage of D.C. residents with HIV who were in treatment dropped to 76 percent, from 80 percent in 2019, according to the Health Department’s annual Epidemiology & Surveillance Report.
Meanwhile, the percentage of those in treatment who had reached “viral suppression,” meaning their viral loads were so low they could not spread HIV to others, was 87 percent, unchanged from 2019, the report said.
The numbers indicate a slowing of progress on some fronts in the battle against HIV after years of gains since Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) took office in 2015. The benchmark goals of her administration’s ambitious HIV strategy were to lower new cases to about 200 in 2020 while increasing the people-in-treatment and viral-suppression figures to at least 95 percent.
At the end of 2020, the report said, 12,161 people in the District — or 1.7 percent of the population — were infected with HIV, with Black and Latino residents accounting for disproportionately more cases than their populations in the city. The threshold for ending the epidemic is when less than 1 percent of the overall population has the virus.
“The data … must be examined in the context of 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic,” which “had an immense impact on the availability, accessibility and utilization of disease screening, prevention, and care services,” according to the report, which also contains figures on other sexually transmitted diseases as well as tuberculosis.
The authors warned that the report’s data “should be interpreted cautiously given the decline in testing and other preventive health services that was experienced” because of the coronavirus. The report for 2019 was released in August 2020, but the report for 2020 was delayed amid the pandemic.
Although the worst years of the AIDS epidemic have long passed, public health officials across the country remain immersed in the difficult job of reducing the virus to near eradication. According to the city’s 2015 epidemiology report, covering Bowser’s first year as mayor, 399 new HIV infections were recorded, while the viral-suppression and people-in-treatment figures were 78 percent and 73 percent, respectively, meaning there has been marked improvement.
“Progress in science and health have provided us the tools we need to end the HIV epidemic, and we are focused on making sure Washingtonians know where and how they can access the resources and treatment they need to live healthy lives,” Bowser said in a statement. In 2007, the peak year for new HIV infections in D.C., the city recorded 1,374 cases.
Bowser attributed the continuing drop in new cases partly to the increased availability and use of a daily medication known as pre-exposure prophylaxis, called PrEP or PEP, which can reduce the chance of HIV transmission by 90 percent. In 2021, Bowser said, the District started an around-the-clock “PEP Hotline” as “a resource for people who may have been exposed to HIV,” and the city has been providing the pill to residents without first requiring HIV blood tests.
But the coronavirus pandemic — especially in its early months in 2020 — threw a wrench into the city’s fight against HIV and such diseases as tuberculosis, hepatitis C, chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis, according to the report.
The authors said that “restricted patient eligibility for services, reduced operating hours, and suspended activities by provider facilities and organizations contributed to significant disruptions with the health care system,” while researchers’ “case investigation efforts” were limited during the emergency response to the pandemic.
“Given disruptions to screening services, the potential for underdiagnosis and underreporting is most substantial for those with asymptomatic infections,” the report said.