Bowser attributed the continuing drop in new cases partly to the increased availability and use of a daily medication known as pre-exposure prophylaxis, called PrEP or PEP, which can reduce the chance of HIV transmission by 90 percent. In 2021, Bowser said, the District started an around-the-clock “PEP Hotline” as “a resource for people who may have been exposed to HIV,” and the city has been providing the pill to residents without first requiring HIV blood tests.