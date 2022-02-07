“It could be for a short time; it could be for a very long time,” Montgomery County Circuit Judge David Boynton told Tolson in court Monday.
The body of her child, 14-month-old Blair Niles, has never been found.
In summer 2020, according to court records, Tolson heard voices saying that Blair was a demonic snake who controlled the weather. Tolson told detectives she starved the girl over 3½ weeks because that was the only way to “get the weather back,” according to a presentation made in court Monday by prosecutors.
After the girl was dead, Tolson placed her body in a blue pillowcase, placed the pillowcase inside three trash bags and — on June 17, 2020 — threw the body into a dumpster in an apartment complex. No one knew what she’d done, according to court records, until she told a friend three weeks later, which spurred a criminal investigation.
Under Maryland law, people can be deemed not criminally responsible if they essentially didn’t understand that what they were doing was wrong. More specifically, the law reads: “A defendant is not criminally responsible for criminal conduct if, at the time of that conduct, the defendant, because of a mental disorder or mental retardation, lacks substantial capacity to: 1) appreciate the criminality of that conduct, or 2) conform that conduct to the requirements of law.”
When the story broke in 2020, police said that Blair had been 15 months old when she died.
Laytay Dahn, the close friend of Tolson’s who Tolson had confessed to, said in an interview Monday that the outcome of the case was appropriate.
“She needs help,” said Dahn, 25, who Tolson had chosen to be Blair’s godmother.
The two young mothers had grown close and bonded over their similar-aged children. Dahn has twin girls.
“I saw her around Blair. I saw how good-spirited she was. I saw how she loved that little girl,” Dahn said.
She attributed what Tolson did to her halting her schizophrenia medicine.
“No one in their right mind would do what she did,” Dahn said.
After stopping the medication, Tolson also started drinking too much, Dahn said.
Dahn said she would try to visit Tolson in the hospital. “I know she regrets what she did. It’s just tragic,” Dahn said.
Dahn said she often thinks about Blair, and how she died.
“I pray for that little girl,” she said. “I pray that God was with her in her moments of suffering.”